Lakers News: JaVale McGee, Luol Deng, And Rob Pelinka To Participate In 2018 NBA Africa Game

JaVale McGee, Luol Deng, and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will be participating in the NBA’s third annual Africa Game.

The NBA Africa Game is an event held by the league as well as the Players Association where a team of African-born players take on players from other international destinations. The game is played at Sun Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

This event took place in both 2015 and 2017 and Deng was also a participant in last year’s game. Team Africa will be looking for their first win as Team World has won the first two games.

McGee will be playing for Team World and is in his first year with the Lakers after agreeing to a one-year, veteran minimum with the team just hours after the news of the LeBron James signing. McGee hopes to bring a solid presence to the center position after rebuilding his image with the Golden State Warriors.

Deng has now been with the Lakers for two seasons and is entering his third. His tenure with the Lakers has been one of the most unique storylines of recent years as he originally signed a four-year, $72 million deal.

When Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were replaced, Deng was effectively benched with pay. The team has since been searching for ways to get his contract off the books.

In addition to McGee and Deng, Pelinka was chosen to participate in the game. He is the only general manager chosen to attend and participate in this game.

The game will take place on Aug. 4 at 8:00 a.m. PT. The game will also support charities such as the Nelson Mandela Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages, and UNICEF.

