Lakers News: Jared Dudley Discusses 2019-20 NBA Season Stoppage Due To Coronavirus

Throughout the 2019-20 NBA season, Jared Dudley has stayed ready when called upon and has been a positive presence for the Los Angeles Lakers.

And one of Dudley’s greatest qualities is his ability to speak about any topic.

With the season suspended for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus, Dudley provided some new details about the initial discussions so far.

While there is a lot of uncertainty and factors, owners currently do want to finish out the regular season, according to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports:

“What I do know, and this is through stuff we’ve had — it’s on the table that the owners want to finish the regular season and [playoffs],” he told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Thursday. “I got confirmation that they have no problem going late into the summer to finish it up.”

As for the players, Dudley thinks everyone wants to finish the season:

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s kind of day-by-day,” he said. “But for sure, we’ve been on a roll and we’ve been playing at such a high level. “Obviously your health is first, your family is first but I think every player wants to finish this season.”

As health and family are the top priorities, the NBA made the right decision after initially leaning towards playing games without their fans in arenas.

Along with shutting down events, experts are recommending washing hands frequently and social distancing in hopes of slowing down this outbreak.

With optimism the season will eventually resume, Dudley and the Lakers established themselves as 2020 NBA Finals favorites after a 49-14 start.

After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers in a three-day span, the Lakers were playing at such a high level before the stoppage. And the hope is they have an opportunity to win their 17th championship soon.