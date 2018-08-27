Lakers News: J. Cole Gifted LeBron James Jersey After Concert At Staples Center For ‘#ChosenFew’ Campaign

Ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season the Los Angeles Lakers have launched the ‘#ChosenFew’ social media campaign where 23 individuals are receiving a LeBron James jersey.

It all started during Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium when Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp, and Yasiel Puig received their jerseys from owner Jeanie Buss and Josh Hart. Hart also threw out the ceremonial first pitch that evening.

Shortly after, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley also received theirs to complete the Lakers, Dodgers and Rams connection.

While it initially appeared the campaign was for athletes only, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine received his James jersey over the weekend. Most may remember Levine wearing a LaMarcus Aldridge customized Lakers jersey during their failed free agency pitch in 2015.

With six jerseys already handed out, rapper J. Cole became the latest after his KOD Tour reached the Staples Center on Aug. 24 and 25, which the Lakers and Staples Center accounts shared on Twitter:

Check out who No. 7 was….#ChosenFew 👑 You could be next! https://t.co/vFKhnd9mPl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 26, 2018

For the first time in five years, there is a buzz in Los Angeles and among fans. Along with James signing a long-term deal, the Lakers recently introduced their new, redesigned Nike jerseys to perfectly usher in the new era.

As 23 individuals come together to welcome James, all eyes are on the Lakers once again.

