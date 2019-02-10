Lakers News: Ivica Zubac ‘Surprised’ But ‘Super Excited’ About Being Traded To Clippers

Leading up to the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly involved Ivica Zubac as part of five different scenarios in a potential deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

As trade discussions eventually went ‘dormant’ with the Pelicans, the Lakers traded Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Clippers for Mike Muscala.

Considering how well Zubac was playing, it was a surprising move as JaVale McGee has been inconsistent and Tyson Chandler has sat out multiple games in effort to manage his workload.

But for Zubac, he is looking forward to the opportunity of still playing in Los Angeles, according to Andrew Greif of L.A. Times:

Zubac was “surprised” but “super excited” about being dealt to the Clippers — and how little of a disruption it would cause him.

Heading into the trade deadline, the Lakers reportedly prioritized a second All-Star player alongside LeBron James and/or three-point shooters. While Zubac was a pleasant surprise this season, they had two players with similar skill sets for the final 27 games.

With the additions of Muscala and Reggie Bullock, the Lakers are hoping they can provide floor spacing for James and the young core. If healthy, the Lakers could be a dangerous team to play in a seven-game series if they ultimately make the playoffs.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.