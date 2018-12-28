Lakers News: Isaac Bonga Recalled From South Bay

The Los Angeles Lakers recalled Isaac Bonga from their South Bay affiliate of the G League ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Clippers. The game is a second of a back-to-back for the Lakers, who are coming off a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Bonga’s arrival comes one day after the Lakers recalled Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams. The team’s depth has been zapped at the expense of a blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

LeBron James suffered a groin strain in the third quarter and could miss a decent chunk of games. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo underwent surgery on Friday to repair a ligament in his injured right ring finger.

While Rondo was instrumental in the Lakers holding off a Warriors’ comeback, it was later revealed he sustained a Grade 3 sprain of his finger. Rondo missed 17 games this season while recovering from hand surgery to repair a fracture. He also served a four-game suspension.

Bonga had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in South Bay’s loss to the Memphis Hustle on Thursday. He’s appeared in five games for the Lakers, but two of those were only for the final minute.

