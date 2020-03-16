Lakers News: Iman Shumpert Shares Hilarious Kobe Bryant Story Against Knicks

It has been a rough 2019-20 NBA season as commissioner Adam Silver and company have had to navigate several different issues so far.

First, the league had to deal with Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and his tweet that incited an international incident with China that has already cost the league millions of dollars. The basketball world then had to deal with the deaths of former commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant.

Now, the NBA is currently in the midst of a season suspension as the world deals with the coronavirus. The virus has caused widespread panic and fear and the league and rest of the sports world has ceased operations in order to combat the spread of it.

While these are difficult times for countless people, there are still things fans can look at to give them momentary relief. For example, in an appearance on Ebro in the Morning, Iman Shumpert shared one of his experiences guarding Bryant while he was a member of the New York Knicks:

Bryant was famous for trying to get into his defender’s head and this seems to be one of those occasions as he went on to completely overwhelm Shumpert in the fourth quarter. Shumpert built a reputation on the back of defense as he has good size and strength, but Bryant made a living off torching opposing players and this was no different.

It is hard to believe that it has been more than a month since Bryant’s tragic accident that claimed his life, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

However, stories like Shumpert’s help keep his legacy alive. To so many, Bryant was an inspiration and his work on the basketball court has left a lasting impact on those who watched him both near and far and he will always be remembered for all he has done for the game of basketball.