Lakers News: Ice Cube Says He’ll Continue To Approach Kobe Bryant About Playing In BIG3 League

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long line of celebrity fans, and one of the biggest is rapper and actor Ice Cube. He has long been seen at Lakers games, but recently has been focused on his newest venture, the BIG3 Basketball League.

Now in its second season, the BIG3 has become a place for many former NBA players to continue playing the game they love. Of course one big star that Cube would love to join is Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Cube has approached Kobe about joining and been denied, but as he revealed in an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” that won’t stop him from continuing to try:

“Yes. Every time. He always turned me down, but I don’t care. Next time I see you Kobe, I’m going to ask you again.”

Cube also admitted that Bryant is busy right now, but maintains the offer will be there whenever the five-time champion is ready to return to the court:

“He does have a lot going on. It may take him another year or so to get the itch. But whenever he gets the itch, we’re here to scratch it.”

There are a number of former NBA stars currently in the BIG3 League such as Chauncey Billups, Amare Stoudemire, Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, Nate Robinson and Mike Bibby. Additionally, NBA legends Allen Iverson, Gary Payton, Julius Erving and George Gervin serve as coaches.

Bryant joining the league would undoubtedly be a huge deal and give the BIG3 even more star power, but that still seems unlikely to happen. He has been adamant that he is happy being retired and a return to the court just doesn’t seem to be in play.

Cube sounds very persistent however, so if Bryant’s desire ever does change, there is no doubt Cube will be the first person on the phone.

