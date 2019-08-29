Lakers News: Ice Cube Comments On Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Joining Clippers

There were a ton of unexpected moves made during the 2019 NBA offseason with many involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, arguably the most shocking came from the other team when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces on the Los Angeles Clippers. The move stunned the entire basketball world and seems to have really ignited the Lakers-Clippers rivalry with many fans being involved including celebrities like Ice Cube.

A Los Angeles native, Cube has long been one of the most vocal celebrity Lakers fans, giving his opinion on any number of talk and radio shows and being at most home games himself. The BIG3 League founder has had no problems speaking his mind on any number of topics and he had some interesting words in regards to the newest Clippers.

Cube spoke on George and Leonard joining the Clippers, saying they were more comfortable going there as opposed to the Lakers where the pressure is unlike anything else, according to Arash Markazi of Los Angeles Times:

“I wish they would have come to the Lakers, but I guess they picked the team that they were more comfortable playing with,” Cube said of Leonard and George. “You got to be special to play for the Lakers. You have to be ready for all that comes with that. Those championship banners and those jerseys are looking down at you when you play for the Lakers, and it’s probably easier to play if you cover those up for some people.”

There is no doubt that Cube is taking a shot at Leonard and George, both of whom had an opportunity to join the Lakers over the last couple of seasons. George was thought to be a lock to come in 2018 NBA free agency but instead chose to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder, making his decision to demand a trade to the Clippers just one year later even more surprising.

Leonard was seriously recruited by both the Lakers and Clippers this summer with the former reportedly believing they had the upper hand before the shocking announcement.

Of course, George and Leonard are simply making the best choices for their career, but Cube isn’t wrong in that some players can’t handle playing under the bright lights the Lakers bring.

In the end, this only makes the rivalry that much more must-see which is why the league scheduled them to play on Opening Night as well as Christmas Day. And without a doubt, Cube will be there both nights letting them know exactly how he feels.