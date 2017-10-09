Lakers News: H.C. Luke Walton Instilling Patience Into Brandon Ingram’s Progression



The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2017-18 campaign with a revitalized roster, an ecstatic front office, and two franchise pillars to work with. Both Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram have demonstrated an aggressive attitude on the court, finding ways to polish and improve their game at such a young age.

Although the results haven’t been as consistent as many would have expected, they continue to work at their game and improve with every practice.

Ingram, who was noted as one of the key surprises this offseason, came prepared to work every day. Whether working on the court, in the weight room, or with Gunnar Peterson, Ingram was a staple at the UCLA Health Training Center this offseason. His early morning stops at the facility have given the franchise a sense of comfort, as they witness the dedication Ingram has to become the next great Lakers player.

Head coach Luke Walton has definitely taken notice of Ingram’s progression, as they have built that trusting relationship each coach and top player should have. Ingram has also matured entering his second season, turning into a leader of sorts on the court.

Following Sunday’s win against the Sacramento Kings, Walton stated that Ingram remains determined to turn into what the organization is envisioning, via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

Walton on Ingram (1 of 2): “He wants to be great so bad and he’s worked so hard he wants to show everyone. Our message is… — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 9, 2017

2 of 2: “We’re going to be together for a lot of years and you’re going to be great … let the game come to you.” Needs to find his rhythm. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 9, 2017

Part of that process involves finding a comfort level on the court, gaining a proper balance between creating for yourself and setting up your teammates. The Lakers surely want Ingram to remain aggressive, in order to get accustomed to having to make an impact scoring. However, Ingram also will develop his all-around game, whether helping out with defensive rotations, setting up his teammates, or crashing the glass to finish out a defensive stop.

Ingram maintained that he was not pleased with his performance against the Kings, contributing five points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals.

While he may feel the weight of the world on his shoulders, Walton’s calm interactions and expectations in place will reassure Ingram that his development into a budding star will come in due time.