Lakers News: Grizzlies Guard Mike Conley Impressed With ‘Fast’ Lakers Team

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of their rebuilding process, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t turn some heads along the way.

With second overall pick Lonzo Ball setting the pace, this young team is flying up and down the floor and attacking the basket relentlessly. They are catching opposing teams off guard, as they did with the Memphis Grizzlies in a 107-102 victory for Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies boast an experienced lineup led by veterans Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, but the young Lakers were able to steal a win by fighting hard on every possession and doing what they could to push the pace. Conley came away from the game impressed by Los Angeles, as he explained to Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham:

Mike Conley on the Lakers: “They’re quick. They’re fast. They really move the ball. Every one of those guys is looking to attack.” — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 6, 2017

Teams are beginning to recognize just how quickly the Lakers attack in transition and will be doing everything they can to get back and stop fast breaks. Still, with quick young players like Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram running the floor, Los Angeles is going to be looking to turn games into track meets whenever possible.

This is especially true with their three-point shooting lagging behind the rest of the league. Brook Lopez, their behemoth of a center, may actually be the best shooter on the team. At some point, that deficiency will need to be addressed, but for now head coach Luke Walton will attempt to get by with a scrappy defense that can force turnovers and a cast of players who are all willing to attack the basket.

It’s a bit of strange sight in the modern NBA, where the three-point shot is king, but Walton is utilizing the tools he has, and as Conley witnessed first-hand, that can occasionally be enough to secure a victory.

