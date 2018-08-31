Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Thanks Kobe Bryant After Workout He ‘Learned A Lot’ From

Kobe Bryant has certainly kept busy in his two years since retiring. Not only has the Los Angeles Lakers legend won an Oscar Award for “Dear Basketball,” but he’s developed Granity Studios and coached his daughter’s basketball team.

Between all of that, Bryant has also found time to mentor and work out with some of the NBA’s rising young stars. This summer alone Bryant welcomed Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

Bryant raved about Kuzma in an interview with Rich Eisen, and revealed he planned to work with several other players.

Now Milwaukee Bucks all-around talent Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the group of those to get with Bryant. Antetokounmpo thanked the five-time champion on Instagram after their workout:

Following the Bucks’ playoff exit, Antetokounmpo restated his desire to work and learn from Bryant.

Like Kuzma and Tatum before him, Antetokounmpo has spoke fondly of Bryant and the admiration he has for him. This past April, Antetokounmpo was the focal point of a video in Bryant’s “Musecage” series on ESPN.

He referred to the versatile talent as a “demigod” while heaping praise on his growth over five seasons in the NBA. Despite his continued work and ties to the NBA, Bryant has maintained he doesn’t have any desire to join the Lakers in an official capacity.

