Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Discusses Possibility Of Teaming Up With Brothers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is viewed by many as the best player in the NBA today.

The reigning Most Valuable Player has somehow gotten better during the 2019-20 NBA season and is the favorite to win the award again. But just as important to many around the league is his impending 2021 NBA free agency where many teams — including possibly the Los Angeles Lakers — will be in pursuit.

Many believe he will remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, but teams will try their hardest to convince him otherwise. What could persuade him to leave the Bucks is anyone’s guess, but one possibility could be his brothers. He is already teammates with his older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, but his younger brother Kostas Antetokounmpo is a member of the Lakers on a two-way deal.

Antetokounmpo recently spoke on the possibility of teaming up with both of his brothers. In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon of Sports Pulse, he mentioned it would be awesome to team up with his brothers — be it in Milwaukee or even Los Angeles:

This would be music to the ears of Lakers fans everywhere should Antetokounmpo decide to put on the purple and gold. Like most teams around the league, the Lakers are well-positioned to pursue him in 2021 as they currently have no guaranteed contracts on the books that offseason. Of course, that would change assuming the Lakers re-sign Anthony Davis, but that would still leave plenty of room for Antetokounmpo should he be willing to come.

And if his brothers were the key to bringing in Antetokounmpo, the Lakers would be in great position on that front as well. His younger brother is currently having a very promising season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers while his older brother’s deal with the Bucks also ends in 2021.

There is plenty of time for Antetokounmpo to figure out his future but at this point, everything he says in regards to his free agency will be broken down.

Any crumbs that any team can grasp on to in hopes of signing him will do so — and that includes the Lakers.