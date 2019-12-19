Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls LeBron James ‘An Alien’ In 17th NBA Season

LeBron James has had a remarkable 2019-20 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers no matter how one looks at it.

He’s yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game. These would be incredible numbers no matter what, but they’re even crazier when considering the fact that James is set to turn 35 years old in his 17th season.

James is arguably second in MVP voting at this moment only to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is once again having a ridiculous season and is over nine years younger than James. Antetokounmpo is possibly the only player that is definitively as good — if not better — than James yet the latter is doing this at 34 years old.

Ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks game, Antetokounmpo spoke about James’ ability to be this good, saying that it’s one of his goals in the NBA when he looks at someone like James, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“It’s crazy. Obviously, for me, that’s one of my goals to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years, but he’s about to turn 35 this month and he’s moving like that, playing like that, and just playing smart,” Antetokounmpo said after Wednesday’s practice.

Antetokounmpo continued his praise of James despite everyone expecting greatness from him:

“It’s insane to see what he’s able to do, but he’s LeBron James, he’s different. He’s an alien. So you expect it from him, but yeah, it’s crazy.”

Before the season began, many tried to get ahead of the curve by saying James will likely fall off from his usual greatness. They had some reason to do so as James was coming off of the worst injury of his career. However, even in an injury-plagued season, James put up absurd numbers.

James has become one of the players that until he shows players and fans that he’s fallen off, there’s no reason to believe he will. This season is further proof of his ability to defy his age and play at an elite level among those much younger than him.

Antetokounmpo is already lined up to be the next face of the league — along with Anthony Davis — but those two players might have a harder time getting the crown from James than they originally thought. James looks ready to play for a lot longer and who knows how long he can keep this elite level of play up.