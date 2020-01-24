After an unsuccessful stint with the Orlando Magic, Frank Vogel has turned his head coaching career around by coming to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After parting ways with former head coach Luke Walton, the Lakers were in talks with several candidates, most notably current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. However, both head coaches opted to take positions elsewhere, leaving the door open for Vogel to return to Los Angeles where he previously served as an advanced scout for the team.

Since taking the job, Vogel has impressed both those within the organization and analysts alike with how he has gotten his roster to buy in on both ends of the floor and play winning basketball. As a result, the Lakers currently sit atop the Western Conference and have a healthy lead in the standings.

Due to his and the team’s efforts, Vogel will get the chance to coach in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game now, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 24, 2020

The Lakers were able to defeat the Brooklyn Nets on the second end of a back-to-back set, clinching the Western Conference’s best record prior to the 2020 All-Star Weekend. Vogel will get the opportunity to coach LeBron James‘ team as he was also announced as a team captain for the game.

This is a well-deserved honor for Vogel as he has managed to overcome all the offseason concerns and speculations about his job security, showing that he may have been the perfect person to lead the Lakers back to the NBa playoffs. His leadership style and collaborative approach have won over James and Anthony Davis and the rest of the roster has bought into their roles, resulting in a cohesive unit when they take the floor on a nightly basis.

The purple and gold will be well-represented during the festivities with Vogel on the sidelines and James and Davis playing, a fun change of pace for fans after numerous losing seasons and a sign that brighter days are ahead for the storied franchise.