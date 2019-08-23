Lakers News: Frank Vogel Unsure Where ‘LeBron James Starting At Point Guard’ Report Came From

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has the blessing of perhaps one of the best rosters a new head coach can ask for with LeBron James and Anthony Davis highlighting a deep and veteran-filled group.

There aren’t many ways that Vogel can go wrong with regard to rotations, but he is adamant he’s made zero decisions on that front.

The reason this matters is due to a report from earlier in the summer when it was announced the Lakers would be starting James at the point guard position when the 2019-20 NBA season starts. However, at the Davis introductory press conference, Vogel went on record to say that the report was untrue.

Vogel has openly said that no decisions are imminent when it comes to the Lakers starting lineup. However, he is fully aware of James’ abilities and that will likely make him the primary ball-handler regardless of who else is on the court with him, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

Yeah, I’m not sure where that report came from. LeBron’s not going to be asked to do anything he hasn’t done his whole career. He’ll be a primary ball handler. I’ve not made any decisions on starting lineups or exact roles or anything like that as was reported. That stuff will all play itself out. I just know that LeBron has been at his best with the ball in his hands and we’re going to make sure that that environment that he’s had the most success in his career is present here with this version of the Lakers.

Other Lakers players are excited about the idea of a so-called ‘Point James,’ including Lakers and former Golden State Warriors combo guard Quinn Cook:

“I think it’s great. Obviously, LeBron can play 1 through 5. We have so many weapons with him being a primary ballhandler. I think it’s definitely going to work,”

With James handling the ball and their new arsenal of weapons on the perimeter and down low, the Lakers appear to be on the verge of an incredible offensive team. Now the only hope is the defense will follow suit. Luckily, Vogel’s strength as a head coach lies on defense as players like Danny Green and Avery Bradley will be there to help.

If James does end up playing point guard, it could create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses, and it’s these strategies that could help bring the Lakers a championship.