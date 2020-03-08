Lakers News: Frank Vogel Shares Dion Waiters Will Not Play Right Away As He Works On Conditioning

Although the Los Angeles Lakers ultimately did not make moves at the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline, they have made two moves via the buyout market.

After waiving DeMarcus Cousins and Troy Daniels, general manager Rob Pelinka has upgraded the roster with Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters now.

Since Waiters signed for the remainder of the season, he did not play in their lone game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the team’s first practice with Waiters, head coach Frank Vogel discussed their latest addition, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

“He’s definitely a player that can help us,” coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s got the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack from the wing position. Can play off the ball with his catch-and-shoot game as well. He’s an athletic, tough defender.”

With the Lakers preparing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Vogel shared Waiters will not play right away for them as he works on his conditioning now:

“He scrimmaged today with a couple of guys that didn’t play a lot last night and with some of our video guys,” Vogel said. “So, he’ll be in all of practice, the work that we do. … The biggest thing with him is getting his legs under him, so the more that he can play five-on-five, the better.”

For Waiters, he has only appeared in three games this season after being suspended numerous times by the Miami Heat. As Waiters tries to put his past behind him, it makes sense for the Lakers to take their time with him.

Originally the No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Waiters can eventually help the Lakers if his head is in the right place. Along with the ability to create for himself and others, the 28 year old brings some more toughness to them.

In the midst of a tough stretch of games, Vogel has the challenge of trying to win games while trying to incorporate Waiters into different lineups.