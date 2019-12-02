Lakers News: Frank Vogel Named NBA Western Conference Coach Of The Month (October-November)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month.

During the months of October and November, Vogel led the Lakers to a 17-2 record, which was the best in the NBA.

In Vogel’s first season as the Lakers head coach, he has already made a strong impression on Los Angeles.

Highlighted by the team’s 10-game winning streak, their 17-2 start to the 2019-20 NBA season is tied for the best in Lakers history. In addition, their 14 wins in November were the most by them in a single month since March 2000.

Vogel becomes the first Lakers head coach to earn this award since Mike D’Antoni in April 2013 now. However, this marks the fifth time in his nine-year coaching career.

While Vogel was not the team’s first choice and was hired under some difficult circumstances to begin the 2019 NBA offseason, the 46-year-old has quickly established himself.

After a successful stint with the Indiana Pacers during the 2010-16 seasons, Vogel has evolved with the modern game of basketball, but still hangs his hat on the defensive end.

To Vogel’s credit, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and their supporting cast have clearly bought into his philosophies.

The Lakers are currently fifth in defensive rating (103.3) and sixth in offensive rating (110.9). While there has been some recent slippage with the defense due to Avery Bradley‘s injury, the offense is slowly improving under Vogel.

With a challenging December ahead of them against playoff-bound teams, Vogel will have a chance to add another monthly award if the Lakers can win more games.