Lakers News: Frank Vogel Discusses Potential Starting Lineup For 2019-20 NBA Opening Night Against Clippers

In their final 2019 NBA preseason game, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors, 124-103.

While the Warriors decided to trot out what could be their potential starting lineup to begin the 2019-20 NBA season, the Lakers opted to do the smart thing and sit most of their projected rotation.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James played a healthy amount of minutes in their most recent game again Golden State and Vogel deemed they were ready enough for the regular season.

Following the game, Vogel seemed non-committal on who he will start heading into Opening Night against the Los Angeles Clippers, via Spectrum Sportsnet:

“Maybe, we’ll see. I think there’s some other guys that still have made a case to be in there. With Rajon… and KCP’s played well… and Dwight. Obviously, those guys… they can be in there as well. But we’ll huddle up with the coaching staff, we’ll have a couple of practices and make a decision at that point.”

Vogel opened preseason with a starting lineup of James, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Davis, and JaVale McGee and that five will most likely be the one that starts Opening Night against the Clippers. There was plenty of talk about James playing point guard and that would seem to be the most optimal position for him if Vogel does indeed go that route.

While there was not much to take away from this game, the Lakers did enough in preseason action to quell any concerns or doubts regarding the roster. James has looked rejuvenated playing alongside Davis and the shooters signed have proven to be capable of knocking down the looks that are available given all the attention defenses have shown the team’s two All-Star players.

While the starting lineup may end up being the one used in the first and fourth preseason games, the rest of the rotation will need some sorting out as nearly every player on the roster has shown they are deserving of minutes. Kyle Kuzma, who has been recovering from a stress reaction suffered during his time with Team USA, figures to play major minutes for the Lakers and how he will factor in has yet to be determined.

Despite ending on somewhat of a low note given the loss, Los Angeles has a lot to look forward to ahead of their first regular season game.