Lakers News: Frank Vogel Discusses Lineup To Close Game, Final Possession In Loss To Clippers

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, LeBron James returned after a one-game absence, but the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas Day.

Although the Lakers established a 15-point lead against the Clippers, they fouled a lot in the second half which impacted their ability to run and get some more easy opportunities.

“Well, we fouled them every time down so when you’re taking the ball in the net on a free throw, it really breaks your offensive rhythm. That’s where it started. A lot of possessions especially in the fourth quarter, we didn’t execute well enough,” head coach Frank Vogel assessed.

With the Lakers looking to close the game out, Vogel inserted Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, James, and Anthony Davis. Since they ultimately did not get the job done, many have questioned that decision.

“Well, we didn’t get enough from any lineup down the stretch because we didn’t win, but it’s the same as we always do. We have our guys that we’re typically going to close the game with. If we have a need for ball handling or extra ball handling, we put Rondo in there. Kuz has been playing well, so we put him in there,” Vogel on his Rondo decision.

With an opportunity to send the game into overtime, Vogel opted not to call a timeout and it resulted in James getting blocked by Patrick Beverley in an eventual isolation play.

“A lot of times when you put your five best defenders in and switch everything, a lot of times you get your best look,” Vogel explained. “In a situation off of a live miss or rebound, I trust the ball in LeBron James’ hands late. We didn’t make a play this time, but I’ll do the same thing next time.”