Lakers News: Frank Vogel Details Relationship With Jason Kidd During 2019-20 NBA Season

Thanks to an outstanding start to the 2019-20 NBA season, there are no questions the Los Angeles Lakers made the right choice in hiring head coach Frank Vogel.

However, during the offseason, there were a lot of concerns and one of them involved Vogel’s lead assistant, Jason Kidd.

At this stage, it is well known that Kidd also interviewed for the team’s head coaching job. It is also known the Lakers originally offered the job to former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. Reportedly, one of the things the two sides disagreed on was the insistence by the Lakers on Kidd being a part of the coaching staff.

Vogel agreeing to that, LeBron James‘ checkered history with head coaches, and the known relationship between James and Kidd led to many speculating that it was only a matter of time before Kidd replaced Vogel as the man in charge of the Lakers. Both Vogel and Kidd are aware of the rumors and have even joked about it, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic:

“We’ve joked about it,” a chuckling Vogel told The Athletic on Tuesday night. “There’s a healthy respect and trust. That has really, from Day 1 been a non-issue.”

Vogel continued about his relationship with Kidd, calling it a bright spot so far in his stint with the Lakers:

“We’ve worked hard from the beginning to make sure we were establishing not only a working relationship together but a friendship, which has been fantastic and a real bright spot to my season,” Vogel said. “And I think we’re both, just both in a great place with what we’re trying to accomplish as a tandem and as a coaching staff here.”

It is easy to forget now but for all the concerns about the Lakers roster coming together, the same questions were being asked about the coaching staff.

Vogel is not known as a loud and brash personality and with former head coaches in Kidd and Lionel Hollins — as well as one of the league’s most respected assistant coaches in Phil Handy on the staff — many wondered if he could keep everything together.

So far, the returns have been great as Vogel has done a masterful job at bringing both his coaching staff and roster together. Surely Kidd has intentions on becoming a head coach in the NBA once again but contrary to what many expected, he and Vogel are on the same page so far this season.