Lakers News: Frank Vogel Details Chemistry Between Anthony Davis, LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home to Staples Center after sweeping their road trip and continued to roll as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 142-125.

It was a fast-paced game for almost the entirety of the night with both teams taking advantage of transition opportunities, but it was the Lakers who were able to string together enough defensive sequences to help them pull out the win.

Anthony Davis was unstoppable on the offensive end, scoring a season-high 50 points on 20-of-29 shooting. LeBron James recorded a double-double by scoring 32 points and dishing out 13 assists in only 28 minutes of action.

Head coach Frank Vogel discussed the connection his All-Star duo has already established and admitted they are further along than anyone expected.

“I don’t know if it’s more so lately. To me, the two of them have hit the ground running right from the start of training camp. Both on and off the basketball court, their chemistry has been seamless I think to the surprise of all of us,” Vogel said.

“We all thought there’d be a little bit more of a learning curve. We’re still gonna hit bumps in the road throughout the 82-game season the rest of the way but I don’t know if it’s more so than all season.”

Davis and James were thought to be a natural pairing when the former was finally traded to the Lakers but as Vogel mentioned, it is hard to believe the two have already gelled this quickly on the court. Davis’ skillset as a big who can roll to the rim, play in the post, and pop out beyond the arc gives Los Angeles a legitimate fulcrum on offense and James has gladly played the part of playmaker by trying to feed his partner on nearly every possession.

Opposing defenses have already looked stumped when trying to defend the team’s one-two punch as they cannot double either player due to their ability to pass the ball. Single coverage has also proven to be futile as Davis and James are more than capable of taking their man one-on-one and getting a good look wherever they are positioned on the floor.

At 21-3, the All-Star duo has the purple and gold standing mightily atop the Western Conference and they seem to be peaking at the right time given their tough December schedule. They embark on another road trip and hopefully, Davis and James continue their dominance on both ends of the floor.