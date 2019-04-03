Lakers News Feed: Timing Of LeBron James Being Shut Down; JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo Open To Returning

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made the decision to have LeBron James shut down for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season, hoping that a little extra rest will help preserve him. However, with the team having won a number of games while their lottery odds are in flux, some have questioned why the Lakers waited so long to sit him down.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane takes a look at the timing of the team’s decision to end James’ season. Should it have come sooner in an attempt to influence lottery odds, and is his health really a factor?

Plus, both JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo have recently spoken about their willingness to return to the Lakers next season. They were brought in to provide leadership and stability around James and the young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram.

However, most of the veterans have disappointed to some degree. Should the Lakers still pursue them in free agency this summer? And what kind of deal should they be willing to offer?

With the offseason quickly approaching, the Lakers will have to make figure out which players they want to see back in purple and gold next year.