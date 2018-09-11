Lakers News Feed: Should Consideration Be Given To Signing Free Agent Andrew Bynum?

At one point, Andrew Bynum was considered to be one of the best centers in the NBA. The former All-Star posted nearly 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011-12 but then saw his career cut short by a series of injuries.

Now, at 30 years old, Bynum is hoping to make a return to the NBA. He hasn’t stepped on the floor since 2014, but it appears that there may still be a competitive fire burning inside the former No. 10 overall pick.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane discussed whether or not the Lakers should consider bringing Bynum in for a workout. Videos posted by his trainer show a lean, muscular Bynum working out on the court, but is that really enough to prove that he has the drive and desire to return to professional basketball?

If Bynum can even be half of the player that he once was then he could be a serviceable reserve in the NBA, particularly for a team that has need of a true center, as the Lakers would appear to.

With only JaVale McGee, Iviza Zubac and Moritz Wagner on board, each with their own major question marks, it may be in the Lakers’ best interest to find another big body who can play in the post as an insurance policy.

That said, before any signing could even be considered, the Lakers would have to be certain that Bynum’s heart is truly in this comeback and that he is healthy enough to compete on an NBA level. The game has changed a lot since he last played and lumbering, back to the basket big men like Bynum are going the way of the dinosaur.

Should the Lakers take a gamble on Bynum? To listen just click the player above.

