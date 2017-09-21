Lakers News Feed: Rumors Say LeBron James Signing With L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be interested in signing two max players next summer, with one of their main targets being Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

How realistic is it that James winds up in purple and gold? The most recent news makes it sound like it could very well be happening, so we discuss on this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed.

Plus, Draft Lottery reform appears to be on the way. How will it impact the Lakers, and will it actually prevent tanking? We dig into that plus more!

Check out Bombfell, the clothing service that provides your own personal stylist and delivers to your door. They are offering $25 off your first order to Lakers fans, just go to Bombfell.com/LakersNation