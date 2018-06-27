Lakers News Feed: Magic Johnson Gives Himself A Deadline, Takeaways From Paul George’s ESPN Documentary

The Los Angeles Lakers have attracted a who’s who of NBA superstars over the years, using the glitz and glamor of Hollywood to amplify the talent that they put on the floor.

However, recent years have seen the team go through lean times, with no star to build around since the retirement of Kobe Bryant in 2016. While introducing rookies Moritz Wagner and Svi Mikhailiuk on Tuesday,president of basketball operations Magic Johnson made some uncomfortably familiar comments when discussing free agency.

Johnson stated that he would resign if he didn’t bring in superstars in the next two offseasons. Lakers Nation News Feed host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik discussed whether or not Johnson’s comments sound too much like Jim Buss, who infamously gave himself a deadline to bring the team back to contention and fell short.

While on one hand, Johnson’s comments show his own confidence in his ability to get the job done, on the other, it may also cost him a little bit of leverage in trade negotiations.

Of course, one of Johnson’s main targets in free agency this summer is Paul George, and later in the day, the first episode of ESPN’s docu-series “Paul George: My Journey” aired, giving us an inside look at George’s approach to the free agent process.

We take a look at the first episode and break down any hints he may have dropped about where he will ultimately go.

To listen to the show just click on the player above.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!