Lakers News Feed: Latest On Lonzo Ball Injury & Larry Nance Jr. Starting Over Julius Randle & Kyle Kuzma?

The LN News Feed has Trevor Lane and Harrison Faigen with the latest on Lonzo Ball’s troubling ankle injury. What does it mean for the Lakers, who are preparing for their opening night matchup against the Clippers?

Plus, we discuss Andrew Bogut’s injury and why he might make the roster despite not playing a single second during preseason. Can the aging Aussie still help Los Angeles this season? And what does it mean for Briante Weber and Vander Blue, who are both hoping to steal Bogut’s roster spot?

Finally, we discuss Larry Nance Jr. getting another start in the final game of preseason, making it three in a row. Has he won the battle for the starting job over Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma? It’s beginning to look that way, here’s what it means for the team.

