Lakers News Feed: What Kevin Durant’s Comments On LeBron James Mean For Star Search

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James in free agency last summer it signaled a shift in the organization. The rebuilding period was over and a priority would be placed on winning once again, which means that the team will need to surround James with more high-caliber talent.

According to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, however, free agents may not be thrilled with the idea of joining James in Los Angeles.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane breaks down Durant’s comments and what they mean for the Lakers moving forward. It’s obviously a bad sign that Durant, who would undoubtedly be a target of the Lakers when he hits free agency in July, seems so repulsed by the spotlight that playing alongside James brings.

While a lot can change between now and then, what if Durant’s concerns are valid? If the younger free agents in the league are indeed not interested in joining James, what would the Lakers’ options be? We dig in while also discussing a potential trade for John Wall that made the rounds recently.

As always, the world of the Los Angeles Lakers is one filled with drama, and as the team searches for the right pieces to surround James it’s only going to get more exciting.