Lakers News Feed: Josh Hart And Key Summer League Takeaways, Plus Backing Away From A Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers came up short in the championship game of the Las Vegas Summer League but they still put on an impressive performance in the desert over the last week and a half.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane discussed the biggest takeaways from this year’s Summer League run. The focus is placed on Alex Caruso, Josh Hart, Svi Mykhailiuk and Moe Wagner, who all have a spot on the Lakers’ roster for next season.

While some impressed more than others, the bottom line is that the Lakers have some young talent to be excited about.

Additionally, a recent rumor suggested that the Lakers dropped out of trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs for superstar Kawhi Leonard. He was then traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Was that the correct decision or should the Lakers have pushed harder to get a trade done? Certainly, LeBron James already signing is a factor, and one has to wonder what kind of impact he can make on the team’s young talent.

Might some of them be ready to make the leap next season, thus causing the Lakers to not want to part with them in a Leonard deal? Plus, Lonzo Ball recently had successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus. How much will that impact his ability to train this summer?

All that and much more on this episode, just click the player above.

