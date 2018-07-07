Lakers News Feed: How Carmelo Anthony Would Fit With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have already had a busy summer, adding veterans like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee. Oh, and a guy named LeBron James as well.

Now, it appears that they will be in the mix for another vet: Carmelo Anthony.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly ready to part ways with Anthony in order to ease their tax burden this season and there are three teams in the mix to land the 34-year-old forward. The Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat are all interested, but perhaps Anthony’s relationship with James will give Los Angeles an edge.

With the possibility of adding Anthony rising, Trevor Lane breaks down how he could fit with the new-look Lakers. Los Angeles’ starting five appears to be rather full, which could make Houston the favorite since they have a hole to fill after losing Trevor Ariza this summer, but there is still reason to believe that Anthony could opt to come to L.A.

Several questions exist should he make the jump, with the first being whether or not Anthony is willing to take a role coming off the bench. If he is, it’s possible that Anthony could be a positive contributor for Los Angeles.

We dig into all the details, just click on the player above!

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.