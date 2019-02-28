Lakers News Feed: Focus On Adding Big Man With Open Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to make a push for the playoffs but have hit some bumps in the road. Their once-mighty defense has fallen off and their ability to protect the rim has suffered. As such, the team may need to find some help in the middle.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane breaks down the latest speculation, which indicates that the team is looking to add a big man with their open roster spot.

Ironically, that void came about thanks to the Ivica Zubac trade. He had been giving the team another option to turn to at center when JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler were struggling.

That said, the buyout market isn’t exactly filled with quality big men. The Lakers weren’t able to bring in either Enes Kanter or Markieff Morris, who appeared to be the cream of the crop.

What’s left includes Marcin Gortat, who the Clippers waived after they acquired Zubac, Greg Monroe, and perhaps Zach Randolph. The Lakers may be hoping that a higher-quality big man, like DeAndre Jordan or Robin Lopez, but it appears doubtful that either will be bought out by their current team.

Plus, if the Lakers are indeed determined to shore up their ailing defense by adding another big man, what does that mean for Carmelo Anthony, who has long been linked to Los Angeles?

