Lakers News Feed: Celebrating Kobe Bryant Day With Top Five Moments

The Los Angeles Lakers have been blessed with a number of superstar players over the years but Kobe Bryant just may be the franchise’s greatest of them all. He spent two decades in purple and gold, pushing himself to his limits and beyond in order to bring five championships.

With Kobe Bryant Day taking place Aug. 24, we decided to spend this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed discussing his top five moments with the Lakers.

We reviewed some of Bryant’s best and most unforgettable feats, ones that will live on as part of the culture of Lakers fandom. From his incredible 81-point game to the moment he tore his Achilles and shot the free throws anyway, Bryant simply found a way to captivate the basketball world.

Even now, in retirement, he still has the ability to draw the attention of fans around the world.

While Bryant had a number of amazing moments with the Lakers we dive into some of the best, including one that may be a bit surprising that it landed in the top spot.

To listen to the show just click on the player above.

