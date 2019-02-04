Lakers News Feed: Breaking Down Pelicans Rumored Counter Offer In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers are still hoping to work out a deal for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis before the trade deadline on Thursday but it’s going to cost them quite a bit to get it done.

The Pelicans reportedly are preparing a counteroffer for the Lakers that would include multiple first-round draft picks in addition to having Los Angeles take back another player.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane breaks down the reported deal and whether or not it’s one the team can accept. Multiple first-round picks and absorbing a bad contract may not seem like a high price to pay for a superstar.

Even when adding them to a number of players from the Lakers’ young core, but the reality of how it would impact the roster going forward is troubling.

For example, if New Orleans wants the Lakers to take on the contract of Solomon Hill in the deal, it would almost certainly hinder their ability to put a team around James and Davis due to the over $13 million owed to him next season.

Because of this, it would make sense for the Lakers to prefer giving up picks instead of taking on money.

Still, the important thing here, assuming the report is correct, is that the Pelicans are not just receiving an offer from the Lakers but are considering proposing one of their own. That’s a step forward in the negotiating process and it’s an important one if a deal is ultimately going to be made.

If both sides can find common ground then it’s possible Davis will be in purple and gold before the end of the week.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.