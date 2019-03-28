Lakers News Feed: Breaking Down Jason Kidd Rumors, LeBron James Appeasing Basketball Gods By Not Tanking

The Los Angeles Lakers season isn’t over but the vultures are already circling head coach Luke Walton. With most expecting the team will part ways with the head coach at the conclusion of what has been a disappointing 2018-19 NBA season, names are already beginning to emerge about who might replace him at the helm.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane breaks down the rumor that former Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd might be a candidate for the job. Kidd is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history but is he the right fit for the Lakers?

Additionally, since the Lakers won’t be making the playoffs, an argument can be made for them to lose as many games as possible for the remainder of the season in order to increase their draft lottery odds. LeBron James, however, doesn’t agree with that.

While it’s possible the Lakers will hold James out of certain games which will significantly decrease their chances of winning, he has no plans to take his foot off the gas pedal. Do the basketball gods really reward teams who continue to put forth their best effort to win? Or is this a stance that could burn the Lakers as it flies in the face of basic math?

Plus, would tanking reflect poorly enough on the franchise to turn away some free agents this summer? There are a lot of things to consider, but don’t expect the Lakers to call it quits on the season until the clock strikes zero in their final game.