Lakers News Feed: Breaking Down Trading Svi Mykhailiuk For Reggie Bullock

As the trade deadline was drawing near, most expected the Los Angeles Lakers to complete a deal. They did just that, two in fact, but neither was the Anthony Davis blockbuster.

Instead, the Lakers broke the seal this week by shipping out rookie Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Reggie Bullock.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane breaks down the deal and why the team decided to make the move. Like most trades, there are multiple pros and cons to look at, but the bottom line is that the Lakers are making a win-now move for a player who projects to be a great fit with LeBron James at the cost of a young, cost-controlled player who hasn’t quite established himself in the NBA yet.

Mykhailiuk is on a cheap, team-friendly deal for two more seasons after this one, while Bullock will be a free agent in the summer. The Lakers, who would like to preserve as much salary cap space as possible to chase free agents, do free up a little bit of extra room if they don’t bring Bullock back.

Though, given how small Mykhailiuk’s $1.4 million salary is, it probably isn’t a difference-maker.

