Lakers News: Family Matter Forces Michael Beasley To Leave Team Before Tipoff Against Hawks

With the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center to wrap up a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks, they went into play without Michael Beasley. He was with the team Sunday, participated in warmups and was his upbeat spirits before leaving the arena for what the Lakers said is a family health matter.

This marks a second time Beasley has left the team for the personal reason. He didn’t conclude a two-game road trip and five games during the first instance. Beasley re-joined the Lakers less than one week ago, which head coach Luke Walton was pleased to see.

“Very nice to have him back. Good to have him in the building,” Walton said after Beasley’s first practice back. “He’s one of the guys, just being around him, you’re in a better mood.”

Beasley signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers during the offseason and has yet to crack the rotation. He was mentioned as a potential small-ball center, though opportunities have been few and far between.

That perhaps can be attributed in some part to Beasley twice failing to finish a preseason game due to minor injuries. Opportunities at the center position figure to be even more reduced now that the Lakers have signed Tyson Chandler.

It’s unclear when Beasley will re-join the team. The Lakers next play Wednesday, when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.