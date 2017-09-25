Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Says He’s Looking For The ‘Right Role’ With New Team

While it looked like all the offseason moves were complete when the New York Knicks traded Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the incredible 2017 NBA offseason gave fans one last gift when it was announced Sunday evening that Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls had reached an agreement on a buyout, making him a free agent.

Wade now has the ability to sign with any team in the league and it is being reported that the Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that could be interested.

Although he is not yet sure where he is going to be signing, Wade commented on the possibilities, saying that he is just trying to find the right role somewhere, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

“I have a list of places that I will look at. My phone is blowing up at this moment. What it’s about for me is looking at the right role. I feel I can still play.”

Wade also said that he is looking to compete for a championship, so the Lakers may not make sense for him as they are in a rebuilding process and with the signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope earlier this summer Wade would likely come off the bench in L.A.

While he is getting up there in age at 36, Wade proved he can still play last season in Chicago when he averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 29.9 minutes.

The most likely destination for Wade would be Cleveland as it not only gives him an opportunity to compete for a championship but would also reunite him with former teammate and good friend LeBron James. But San Antonio and Oklahoma City also have very formidable rosters so they, along with a possible return to Miami, where he played his first 13 seasons, cannot be ruled out.