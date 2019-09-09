Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Leaves Door Open On Playing One More Season With LeBron James

For the first time since the 2003-04 NBA season, the league and fans will be without Dwyane Wade, who unfortunately retired following the 2018-19 season with the Miami Heat.

At 37-years-old now, Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 72 games with the Heat — which suggests he may have actually retired too early.

However, Father Time is unforgiving and Wade was able to retire on his own terms by still playing at a high level.

As the 2019-20 season approaches, Wade addressed the possibility of coming out of retirement and playing one more season with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Arash Markazi of Los Angeles Times:

“I’m done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens,” Wade said, smiling. “I’m going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.”

While Wade is leaving the door open, he plans on working out with James before games, according to Markazi:

“You’re definitely going to see me out there,” Wade said. “I’ll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can.”

As Wade still wants to be involved with the sport, it would not be surprising at all if these workouts with James eventually lead to him wanting to play one more season.

Despite being the third greatest shooting guard of all time, Wade was able to accept a lesser role in the latter stages of his career. In Wade’s final two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat, he started five out of 139 games.

As for the Lakers, they currently have no roster spots remaining after signing Dwight Howard to replace DeMarcus Cousins, who suffered a torn ACL injury.

Along with Cousins likely being out for the season, the Mobile Police Department recently issued an arrest warrant and he is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

While it is unclear if the Lakers would be open to this, waiving Cousins to create a roster spot should be an option.

Whether it is Wade or someone else, general manager Rob Pelinka will have opportunities to improve the roster via the February trade deadline and March buyout deadline.