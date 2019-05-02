Lakers News: Dwight Howard Thinks ‘Everything’ Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant ‘Did It Better’

When it comes to the greatest NBA players of all time, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are usually mentioned in these debates among basketball fans.

And back when fans were looking for the next Jordan after his second retirement, Bryant was and remains the closest player who resembled him.

With Dwyane Wade calling them the two best shooting guards of all time ahead of himself, Dwight Howard compared the two players.

Despite their differences in Howard’s lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he believes Bryant is still better than Jordan, according to No Chill Productions (H/T John Ledesma):

“Like I told you earlier, I think he’s better than Jordan and I only say that because I feel like everything Jordan did, he did it better.”

At 33-years-old now, Howard likely only watched the end of Jordan’s career and the beginning of Bryant’s. And when it comes to these type of debates, it truly is generational as rookies entering the league today would debate LeBron James is the greatest player of all time because they watched him the most growing up.

Ultimately, the game of basketball continues to evolve because of legends like Jordan and Bryant. For James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Stephen Curry who are still playing, they are inspiring the next generation to continue to elevate the sport.