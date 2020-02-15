Lakers News: Dwight Howard Finishes 4th At 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard finished fourth at the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest following a 41/50 first dunk and 49/50 second dunk.
In Howard’s first dunk, he completed a 360 reverse twist, via TNT:
Dwight’s first dunk 👀 #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/uvtchSAmpN
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020
And in Howard’s second dunk, he brought back the Superman cape:
Dwight put the cape back on! 👀 #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/78kdtBmWTQ
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020
