Lakers News: Dwight Howard ‘Appreciates’ Kobe Bryant’s Comments About Second Stint

After losing DeMarcus Cousins for the 2019-20 NBA season due to a torn ACL, the Los Angeles quickly pivoted and signed Dwight Howard to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

Howard obviously has had a negative history with the Lakers, especially with Kobe Bryant. Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were quick to fire off some jokes when Howard first signed.

Since then, the jokes have subsided as it appears Howard is ready to get to work for his new team. Bryant even threw a compliment Howard’s way, saying that he felt that Howard is ‘ready’ to contribute for the Lakers this time around. This is a hope that all Lakers fans have — and it appears Howard is grateful for it.

Howard not only said he appreciates Bryant saying those words because ‘he didn’t have to,’ but also agreed with him that he is ready for this second stint, via Stadium:

.@DwightHoward to NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on Kobe Bryant saying Howard is ready to succeed in second stint with Lakers: “I appreciate him saying that. He’s right.” Full interview: https://t.co/qhAY1WtkAg pic.twitter.com/2SoZaDGJpt — Stadium (@Stadium) September 26, 2019

Howard has been doing a lot of personal public relations since signing with the Lakers but this time, it will be so much more about actions than words. Howard will need to prove he’s not only a consistent player on the court, but someone who can be trusted as a teammate off it.

Luckily, LeBron James and Anthony Davis being there will provide a stable All-Star tandem for him to lean on, as well as a group of hard-working role players.

In addition, Howard will have JaVale McGee to keep him in check as the latter is just as capable as the former to become the team’s starting center. Hopefully, for the team and the fans’ sake, Bryant is right about Howard this time.