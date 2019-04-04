Lakers News: Draymond Green Cites LeBron James As Reason For Joining Klutch Sports

Normally, a player’s agent wouldn’t be a huge news story, but it feels as though Klutch Sports have taken over the sports world over the last couple of seasons.

Klutch Sports first signed New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, which caused its own drama. And then they recently signed Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Signing Green caused fewer shockwaves due to him simply not being of Davis’ caliber, but it is evidence of a larger trend that big-name players might soon be joining Klutch.

Green, while adamant that James did not recruit him to join Klutch, cited his relationship with him and his trust in the agency. It was those things that convinced him to join Klutch, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

“‘It’s impossible to say LeBron played no part in me joining Klutch, simply because he has been Klutch since the beginning,’ Green said. ‘He’s essentially a founding partner. I’ve already had a relationship with LeBron for years, so it’s always good to be able to do business with family that’s going about their business in the right fashion and getting things done. But as far as recruiting me — no, LeBron didn’t recruit me at all.'”

Green will be a free agent in 2020 free agency — the same year as Davis — and it has been reported that he is the most likely to leave the Warriors, as they simply won’t be able to afford him.

Surprisingly, there have been no Green to the Lakers rumors, something that is a rarity among high level players in today’s game. But as his free agency nears, it will be interesting to see where Green signs if he ultimately leaves the Warriors.