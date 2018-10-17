Lakers News: Draymond Green Believes Kyle Kuzma Can Be ‘Second Star’ To LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers got their first big superstar this summer when LeBron James signed a four-year contract. Ever since then, much of the focus has been on their need for a second star to become a true championship contender.

Some believe that second star could already be on the roster with the likes of Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma. Both players showed serious potential last season.

Ingram was arguably the team’s best all-around player, with signs of being outstanding on both sides of the ball. Kuzma on the other hand looked every part of a future top scorer in this league, always having the mindset that nobody could stop him.

One person who thinks they could take that next step is Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. The former defensive player of the year spoke to Sam Alipour of ESPN the Magazine, and was particularly high on Kuzma:

“I think [Brandon] Ingram and Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] will be really good. That second star could possibly be Kuz, just because he fits better with LeBron — he can shoot. But both have that potential.”

One thing that sets both Ingram and Kuzma apart from the average player is their work ethic. Both are known to put in extraordinary amounts of time in the gym working to get better and it has shown.

Ingram looked every part of the Lakers’ second star in the preseason, leading the team in scoring and drawing rave reviews from James.

Meanwhile, Kuzma worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant this summer and was second on the Lakers in scoring during the preseason, showing off an expanded game with more work on playmaking and defense.

Many believe the Lakers are still a year away from championship contention, but if Ingram and Kuzma can take the leaps that Green believes is possible, they might be closer than others realize.

