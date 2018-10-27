Lakers News: Drake Wears Kobe Bryant Minneapolis Jersey To 2000s-Themed Birthday Party

Two weeks ago, rapper Drake brought LeBron James on stage as part of the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” at Staples Center.

Drake and James have established a strong relationship through the years, and the former even reached out to the latter to discuss his recent conflict with Kanye West, which was then featured on on HBO’s “The Shop.”

While James is leading a new era for the Los Angeles Lakers, Drake recently showed some love to another legend.

At his 2000s-theme birthday party, he dressed up as Fabolous, when the rapper famously wore a Kobe Bryant Minneapolis Lakers jersey in a music video:

Drake is a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors but has attended numerous Lakers games throughout the years. Though, he’s yet to do so since James signed with the team.

At the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, which was Bryant’s last, the 32-year-old was essentially the host as he promoted the event and did the player introductions.

As the Lakers host the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4, things could get very interesting between Drake and James. Kawhi Leonard is set to become a free agent and he has been consistently linked to his hometown.

With the Lakers having enough cap space to offer Leonard a max-contract, the Raptors are hoping he is not a one-year rental after trading DeMar DeRozan.