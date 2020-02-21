Lakers News: DeMarcus Cousins Thinks ‘Talented’ Kyle Kuzma ‘Just Gotta Learn The Game’

Although there had been plenty of speculation regarding Kyle Kuzma‘s future leading up to the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to keep this group together for the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Kuzma had made it through the first trial after being the lone holdover from the Lakers young core in the 2019 NBA offseason. However, it quickly became apparent that his future in Los Angeles was hardly set in stone with rumors swirling about him being moved.

Kuzma is still trying to find his rhythm amid a roller-coaster third season. Fortunately, it appears he has DeMarcus Cousins to help him along every step of the way.

Cousins offered up some high praise for Kuzma during an appearance on All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson:

“That’s my little bro … I’m trying to drive as much knowledge as I can on him. He’s so talented. Talent is through the roof and he just gotta learn the game. And he’s like a sponge. That’s what’s dope about him, he’s a student… he’s willing to listen. You just gotta keep feeding him.”

Kuzma proved to be quite the steal as a former No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. His early success and flashes of potential had spurred Los Angeles to keep him around after doing away with the youth movement this offseason.

Kuzma’s skillset seemingly made him a better fit for the new regime alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, he still has yet to show that he can play at a high level on a nightly basis since his performances continue to fluctuate.

Regardless, the fact that Cousins speaks so highly of Kuzma shows he is doing whatever he can to ensure he is making the necessary strides in his development.

Despite his struggles, the work Kuzma has put in while being mentored by a player of Cousins’ caliber is bound to come to fruition eventually. The onus will fall on the Lakers to make sure he is still wearing purple and gold when it happens.