Lakers News: Danny Green Calls Wide-Open Shots Playing With LeBron James, Anthony Davis ‘Very Rare’

Danny Green got his first taste of what to expect playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA preseason opener.

The Lakers put an emphasis on shoring up the three-point shooting on their roster this offseason. The signing of Green essentially solidified this notion as he will now be tasked with serving as their go-to weapon from deep in the starting lineup.

Green certainly got his fair share of open looks against Golden State as he hit 2-of-5 attempts from beyond the arc. It seems the uptick in opportunities is still going to take some getting used to.

According to Kyle Goon of Orange County Register, Green admits he was surprised by how open he was against the Warriors:

“Very. Something I’m not used to but I’ll get used to it and hopefully knock down some shots when I’m open.”

Green’s comments certainly carry plenty of weight considering the teams he has played for throughout his career. Although some may see it as a slight to the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, it is indicative of just how much attention James and Davis are capable of drawing.

It is safe to say that Green is not the only one still getting acclimated to the luxury of playing on this revamped roster. While James and Davis continue to synergize with each other, the onus will fall on the rest of the team to adjust to the approach they are trying to establish on both ends of the floor.

For Green, that means taking advantage of the bevy of wide-open looks he is set to receive throughout the 2019-20 NBA season.

Fortunately, Green’s track record in this role suggests he is more than capable of handling it.