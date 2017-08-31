Lakers News: Corey Brewer Talks Veteran Role And Maturity Of Young Core



The front office of the Los Angeles Lakers has done a tremendous job building a roster heading into the 2017-18 season, guiding the development of the young core. At the same time, the Lakers remain focused on the 2018 free agency class, hoping the likes of Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram can be the convincing factor to push a potential free agent over the edge.

During the 2016-17 campaign, the Lakers made some trades that align with their grand scheme, including the acquisitions of some respected veterans and draft picks. Forward Corey Brewer was brought in to lead by example, with a relentless motor and commitment that can certainly rub off on the younger players.

Brewer sat down for an interview with Rodrigo Azurmendi of Lakers En Espanol, discussing his capacity entering his 11th NBA season. When asked about his role in the development of the young core, Brewer stated that he is relaying as many little tidbits of information as he can:

“I try to help them all I can,” he said. “I always tell them that if they need something, they can ask me, and if I see something, I will tell them what they can do better. With the experience I have, having played with many good players like James Harden, I tell them what they should do and what they should not do. It’s bringing experience to help them become better. “

Under the guidance of head coach Luke Walton, the new-look Lakers seem rather hungry entering the 2017-18 campaign, ready to take the next step in their development. Brewer alluded to the attentiveness of the younger players, stating that they come ready to learn each and every day:

“They are all good guys, and they all work hard,” he summarized about the new litter. “That is fantastic. Some guys come and they are not ready to work. All these guys want to get better. They have to understand that it is a struggle and they will have ups and downs.”

Brewer earlier commented on the repertoire of guard Lonzo Ball, stating that he makes the right plays and has a tremendous skill set. Coincidentally, Brewer’s skillset fits very well with Ball’s which could lead to some regular minutes for the veteran.

With a ton of competition for rotation spots expected in training camp, Brewer’s ability to meld well with the rookie could be a good sign for his rotation outlook. The 2007 lottery pick also went on record by saying that the future is bright in Los Angeles, as the Lakers continue their return to greatness.