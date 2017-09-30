Lakers News: Corey Brewer Impressed With Brandon Ingram’s Offseason; Predicts Breakout Season

While some of the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to slim down their body fat and got in better shape, other teammates wanted to bulk up their figure and add strength to their build. That was the case for Brandon Ingram, who quickly saw the benefits of adding muscle to his frame throughout his rookie season.

After adjusting to the physical style of the NBA, he understood the importance of strength, particularly when at the rim and as his rookie season continued, the 20-year-old steadily put up better results on the court, unafraid of the opposing team’s defender.

During March, Ingram averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while also quietly developing into a leader for this young team. When the offseason came Ingram was a constant in the gym, setting the tone for the rest of the team on how hard they should be working.

Towards the conclusion of the offseason, his teammates and coaching staff began noticing the change. With training camp concluding and the preseason underway, fans will be able to witness the improvement first hand, as has Corey Brewer.

According to Bill Oram of the O.C. Register, Brewer has been rather impressed by Ingram’s change and expects the second-year player to gel in due time:

“You can tell he worked out this summer,” veteran teammate Corey Brewer said. “He’s stronger, and he worked on his shot. He just needs reps. Once he gets out there and starts playing he’s only going to get better […] In my mind, he should have a breakout year. It’s his team.”

That is quite the praise, coming from a 10-year veteran who has gone through his own changes. Coming out of Florida, Brewer had the same body type and athletic build as Ingram, albeit a little shorter. However, with consistent time spent in the weight room, Brewer saw his game elevate to the next level, as he turned into one of the premier finishers at the rim for his position.

Both Ingram and Lonzo Ball are the pillars of this franchise, the main selling point to potential 2018 free agent targets that are interested in joining the Lakers. While many expect Ball to shine running Luke Walton’s offense, Ingram will also be a direct beneficiary of the spaced out floor and his ability to create shots.