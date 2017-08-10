Lakers News: College Coach Says Lamar Odom Is Eyeing BIG3 League Comeback

The last few years have been difficult for former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom, as he was hospitalized and put in a coma after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October 2015, suffering a near-death experience.

While he was able to survive and made a full recovery, his drug problem was something that he wanted to address so he went to rehab, and his since gotten his life back on track in a sober fashion.

One thing that could help Odom and his health is getting back to playing the sport he loves, basketball. While a return to the NBA for the 37-year-old seems unlikely, it appears Odom may have his sights on joining another league.

According to TMZ, Odom’s college coach at Rhode Island, Jim Harrick, recently said that Odom is thinking about playing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League if he can get in shape:

As Harrick states, the key for Odom if does in fact want to return to playing is getting in shape, as he has not played in the NBA since 2013.

It is clear that Odom wants to remain around the sport of basketball to keep his life on track, as he has been seen at the Lakers practice facility many times throughout the last year with hopes of joining Luke Walton’s coaching staff.

Between getting in shape for the BIG3 League and possibly getting a coaching job, Odom seems to be taking all the right steps in his sobriety, which is good to see for one of the biggest Laker fan favorites in the past couple decades.