Lakers News: Coaching Staff ‘Eager’ To See Their Version Of Warriors Death Lineup With LeBron James At Center

After the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James to lead the team’s young core, they filled out the remainder of the roster with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo.

As teams have been trying to beat the Golden State Warriors by outshooting them, the Lakers have focused in on tough playmakers instead.

However, one area of need heading into the 2018-19 NBA season is at the center position after Brook Lopez surprisingly took less to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

With just McGee, Ivica Zubac, and Moritz Wagner, it appears the Lakers are embracing their own version of the Warriors “Death Lineup,” according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

“We may not see this on day one, but the coaching staff is eager to see our version of the [Warriors’] Death Lineup with Lonzo [Ball], Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, [Kyle] Kuzma and LeBron,” a second Lakers executive said.

As James is able to play all five positions, he has played center in spurts during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, head coach Luke Walton will need to be cautious and limit those minutes over the next four seasons.

With one roster spot available and some salary cap space remaining, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers sign another center. As Zubac and Wagner are still inexperienced, McGee should ideally be limited to 20 minutes at the most to maximize his skillset.

