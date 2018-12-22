Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Wanted To Be ‘Efficient,’ Find Balance Between Attacking & Playmaking In Return Against Pelicans



After a disappointing 1-3 road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home with much-needed help in Brandon Ingram against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram, who missed seven games due to an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter of a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, wanted to focus on his off-ball movement in his return.

As Ingram’s fit with LeBron James has been questioned, he finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 33 minutes. Following the 112-104 win over the Pelicans, Ingram found positives from observing from the sidelines over the past two weeks.

“What I saw the most was how good the ball movement was,” he explained. “On the defensive side where we needed help and how good we got each and every game. I just tried to add to it. I just tried to put myself in a position where I could help.”

As for his individual game, the 21-year-old felt he found a balance between attacking and playmaking. “I think I did OK,” Ingram said.

“For me, I was just trying to get back into a groove, get my energy good, take what the defense gave me. Like I said, just try to be efficient. I think I was just trying to be in attack mode, but also making plays for my teammates.”

With the Lakers having one-day rest before taking on the Memphis Grizzlies, Ingram did not suffer any setbacks and will be ready to go. “My ankle felt fine on the defensive end and that’s all that I care about,” he said.

At 19-13 and fourth in the Western Conference, the Lakers have exceeded expectations and will look to continue to grow with Ingram back in the starting lineup. While there will continue to be rumors about Anthony Davis, the former No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft expressed confidence in finding a connection with James moving forward.